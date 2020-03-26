Jefferson County Health Department now accepting homemade masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health, in partnership with Christian Service Mission, will begin accepting homemade face masks and gowns to be used by our local health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, beginning Friday, March 27, 2020.
Homemade masks have been the topic of debate across the medical field.
Alabama’s State Health Officer said, “In spite of all the pictures you see all over the world of people using these masks, there is no evidence these masks are effective, and we would not recommend people use them.”
Dr. Scott Harris said in a news conference Monday that the fabric masks are not recommended for healthcare providers, or even healthy people.
UAB sent this statement Wednesday:
In light of the national PPE shortage, we are allowing expanded options to help protect our staff and our patients. At this time, this DOES NOT include homemade masks or homemade products that are not commercially manufactured.
There are several groups across Alabama who are sewing these masks for health care workers.
If you can donate to the Jefferson County Department of Health, here is the drop-off location and hours:
Christian Service Mission Warehouse 3600 3rd Avenue S – Birmingham, AL 35222
Monday – Thursday 9am to 3pm and Friday 9am to 12pm
Joyce Vance, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, and currently the Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at the University of Alabama Law School is coordinated the donation effort.
If you are interested in continuing or beginning to sew and are at least an advanced beginner with access to a sewing machine or serger, please send your contact info to birminghamppe@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.