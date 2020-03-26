Hoover City Schools prepares for possibility of extended eLearning with survey

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey hopes to have a decision on whether students will return to school April 6 by the end of the week, but school systems are preparing no matter what the decision is.
Hoover City Schools sent out a survey trying to get a feel for where the system stands right now if and when they have to go to eLearning for an extended amount of time.
The survey asks families two questions up top: if you have internet access that could be used for extended eLearning and if you have a device that could be used for extended eLearning.
Hoover City Schools says they are fortunate to be a district that has made significant investments to make that eLearning possible.
Students in grades 3-12 have a Chromebook to take home, but this survey will help them make strategies if they find families who don’t have one or the other working.
District Administrator Dr. Ron Dodson said, “We’re trying to create a list of places where families that have the ability to go with appropriate social distancing, could get to internet access. Perhaps download their lessons there and go back home to work on those lessons.”
There are 14,000 students in the Hoover City School system.
And right now, they’re working on logistics to have paper assignments for those students who need that.
Overall, they say they are well prepared.
