Heart Gallery Alabama: Morgan

Morgan, born July 2005, is a helpful, positive, talkative and friendly child. She is very sociable and never meets a stranger. She enjoys playing and talking with others. Morgan has a huge and bright personality with a smile that lights up a room.
She is very outspoken and expresses herself through communication. Morgan likes open communication and honesty. She usually has a positive outlook on life. Some of her favorite things are dogs, cats, track, drawing, coloring and reading.
Morgan would love to have a forever family with hopes of being a big sister. If Morgan could plan a day all about her, she would enjoy going out to eat and shopping for new clothes and shoes. Some of her favorite restaurants include, but are not limited to, McDonalds, Taco Bell, and Chinese.
Morgan is currently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and is insulin dependent. She is considered medically fragile.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
