FIRST ALERT: Unusually warm weather moves in!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting off this Thursday morning relatively cool and quiet with temperatures in the lower 50s. Several locations along and north of I-59 have dropped into the mid to upper 40s. If you have to be outside this morning, you might want to grab the light jacket. By 10am, you probably won’t need a jacket as temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s. Our average high temperature for March 26 is 69°F. We will likely see temperatures 10-15 degrees above average as highs climb into the low to mid-80s. There is a chance we could tie or break some record high temperatures today and again tomorrow. We will see a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Today would be a great day to head out into the yard and soak up some sunshine. Just remember to grab the sunscreen. Tree pollen levels will remain high, so you might want to reduce your time outside if you have allergies. It is important we continue to socially distance ourselves.