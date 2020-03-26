FIRST ALERT: Unusually warm weather moves in!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting off this Thursday morning relatively cool and quiet with temperatures in the lower 50s. Several locations along and north of I-59 have dropped into the mid to upper 40s. If you have to be outside this morning, you might want to grab the light jacket. By 10am, you probably won’t need a jacket as temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s. Our average high temperature for March 26 is 69°F. We will likely see temperatures 10-15 degrees above average as highs climb into the low to mid-80s. There is a chance we could tie or break some record high temperatures today and again tomorrow. We will see a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Today would be a great day to head out into the yard and soak up some sunshine. Just remember to grab the sunscreen. Tree pollen levels will remain high, so you might want to reduce your time outside if you have allergies. It is important we continue to socially distance ourselves.
FIRST ALERT: Record heat will be possible tomorrow as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s in many spots. I think there’s a good chance that Anniston [84°F] and Tuscaloosa [85°F] will break records tomorrow. The record high for Birmingham on March 27th is 89°F. It will be tough to tie or break that record, but it will not be impossible. Clouds will begin to increase Friday afternoon, but we will remain dry.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next weather maker will move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. The latest models are showing a slower system with limited moisture. I think most of Saturday will remain dry with highs in the low to mid-80s. We are putting in a 40-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night as a weak cold front moves through our area. The best chance to see strong and severe storms looks to be in parts of Mississippi and Louisiana. We will introduce a small threat for strong storms in west Alabama during this time frame. Main concern will be strong winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Once showers and storms move out of here Sunday morning, we will continue to see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 70s. Monday is looking mostly cloudy and dry. Morning temperatures are expected to cool into the 50s with highs in the low to mid-70s.
STORMY WEATHER NEXT TUESDAY: A dynamic system is expected to develop across the Southeast Tuesday. A strong area of low pressure is expected to from and move into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday afternoon. If the low trends to the north, ingredients will be sufficient for us to see heavy rain and even strong thunderstorms. Since this remain five days out, there remains plenty of uncertainty with this system. Regardless what happens, plan on rain and storms Tuesday with most of the moisture leaving by Wednesday morning. Temperatures are trending below average as we head into early April with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Enjoy the warm weather today if you can!
