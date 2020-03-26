Christ Health Center opens one-of-a-kind clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With all the attention on COVID-19, people with other respiratory illnesses are finding it difficult to be seen by a doctor. That’s where Christ Health Center steps in.
Christ Health Center opened an innovative clinic Wednesday for those with respiratory illnesses or fevers, who can’t get in to see their doctor for a chest x-ray.
“When we sat in testing the last week, we noticed so many people with high fevers, coughs, they really ordinarily would have been seen in an emergency department, and there was no where else for them to go," says Dr. Robert Record.
Dr. Record decided to help those by offering a sick clinic, one like you’ve never seen before, with some help from the people at Church of the Highlands.
“There’s a stethoscope going through Plexiglas with what looks like NASA tape, making sure air can’t come back out. A SAT monitor in the room so we can get heart rate and oxygen saturation. And then we have this safe passageway that looks like something from Huntsville where you can get a swab into a patient if you need a swab, it’s the coolest thing ever!”
The makeshift clinic is also made possible by a donation from the UAB medical class of 2020.
The precautions taken are to prevent any transfer from patient to doctor. There are four makeshift exam rooms total and each is sanitized after every patient.
The clinic is by appointment-only. You can text the word “sick” to the number 74000 to begin a pre-screening process to make that appointment.
“We can’t be a hospital, but we thought maybe we can be a little part of a solution for that," says Dr. Record.
Once they get a routine down, they hope to see as many as 50-60 patients a day.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.