Charter offering free internet access for new K-12 and college student households

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Charter Communications is offering its customers free high-speed broadband and Wi-Fi for 60 days as the U.S. continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The 60 days started on March 16.
In a press release, Charter said it is committing to the following:
- Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
- Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, high speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.
- Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use.
- Spectrum does not have data caps or hidden fees.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.