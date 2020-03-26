Birmingham Public Library offering online resources for at-home learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is a statement from the Birmingham Public Library:
"The Birmingham Public Library is offering online resources to help students adapt to being home-schooled during the coronavirus pandemic. BPL is joining libraries across the country partnering with Gale, a national company that provides content and technology to help research and education at libraries, schools, colleges and businesses.
The resources are designed to assist parents in Alabama whose children are studying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced today, Thursday, March 26, that all state K-12 schools will be closed through the rest of the spring 2020 school year. Alabama public and private K-12 schools have been closed since March 19 by state health order to prevent the spread of the virus."
