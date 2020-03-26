Birmingham city councilor asks agencies to help with a coronavirus testing site at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker will hold a news conference with local faith leaders to discuss efforts to open a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site at Legion Field.
The plan for drive-thru testing was approved by the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board this week.
President Parker is calling on county, state and federal agencies to help provide testing kits and medical personnel.
“The best tool we have to protect the citizens of Birmingham is to make sure people can be tested for this virus,” Parker said. “We have to know what we are up against, and testing provides us with that picture. Legion Field is able to accommodate thousands of cars and people. Now we are calling on our government partners – FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC – in order to provide tests that can be administered at the site.”
