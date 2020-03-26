Associate at Lowe’s in Trussville tests positive for coronavirus

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Lowe’s associate at the Trussville store has tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is the store at 1885 Edwards Lake Road.
A Lowe’s spokesperson confirms the associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. The associate last worked on March 18.
The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.
The spokesperson went on to say in an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.