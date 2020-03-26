Alabama high school seniors are worried about finishing school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama School Superintendent Eric Mackey is expected to make a decision Thursday to let parents know if their children will be returning to school on April 6.
This has created a lot of concern for high school seniors.
A senior year is supposed to be a great year for students. Being with their friends for the last time and getting ready to move to other ventures but this year, coronavirus may change those plans.
At Phillips Academy, a sign is up hoping students will return in another week or so. I spoke with a senior at Pleasant Grove High School who already has a scholarship to play basketball at Miles College.
“I think it is very wrong to keep the senior class from doing what they should be doing, having fun, getting ready to graduate going to prom,” Tomesia Staten said.
Another senior at Jemison High School feels the same.
“It’s very hard. Its very devastating not being able to be with your friends saying your last goodbye,” Christopher Newman said.
Mackey may decide not to bring students back to into schools; possibly going to long distance learning. If there is no more school these seniors are questioning how will it impact their future.
“My biggest fear is not being able to graduate on time. Doing another three or four months when I’m supposed to be starting college next semester,” Staten said.
“I would want to know how it impacts my career. How does it impact me going to college? Will I be going? Will it start on time?” Newman said.
These seniors and their parents will all be watching closely as the state superintendent tells them how their senior year will end.
Superintendent Mackey has been on the phone with superintendents across Alabama, including those in Jefferson County today. We have been told superintendents have been instructed to come up with plans so their students can graduate on time.
