West Alabama business getting help to stay open through coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama has been in constant contact with businesses facing problems related to COVID-19 and businesses owner are taking their advice to heart.
Soapy Jones was a one woman show inside Tuscaloosa’s Left Hand Soap Company Wednesday. She works alone in her business, now that the public is no longer allowed inside to watch her make homemade soap due to social distancing concerns. She also had to cut her employees hours.
“It’s terrifying. There’s no other word for it. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Jones said.
She and others are paying close attention to help being offered by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. Chamber President and CEO Jim Page has done webinars to help businesses stay afloat.
“Our overall message to them is we’ve got to rally together and weather this financial storm,” Page explained.
The lack of foot traffic is Page’s biggest concern right now for many businesses. The Chamber is also helping them apply for federal disaster loans and making them aware of available resources.
“We just hope we can save as many of these business as we can until we make it to the other side,” Page said.
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is making information available to its members and others in West Alabama. You can find them online at www.tuscaloosachamber.com.
