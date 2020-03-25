UAB answers questions about coronavirus symptoms, treatments, homemade masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom answered questions Wednesday about the coronavirus including symptoms and treatments and whether what we’re doing to stop the spread is working.
Dr. Dionne-Odom said even though it sounds simple, handwashing, self-isolating and social distancing are the best things we can do to stop the spread of the virus.
UAB also went on the record with a statement about homemade masks and whether they can be used by medical professionals.
STATEMENT REGARDING PPE
In light of the national PPE shortage, we are allowing expanded options to help protect our staff and our patients. At this time, this DOES NOT include homemade masks or homemade products that are not commercially manufactured. We ARE accepting commercially manufactured, new, unopened equipment — as is the Jefferson County Department of Health. Please contact the JCDH Coordination Center at 205-254-2550 Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for questions regarding donations. Donations on UAB’s campus can be made Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 801 5th Avenue South.
UAB has told employees that they may wear commercially produced masks brought in from home. They also will be allowed to wear a commercially manufactured cloth mask, but if so, it must be washed and dried daily.
