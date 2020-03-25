UA president announces new fund to help students and families affected by coronavirus crisis

As we work to support the students and families who face unique uncertainties due to this public health crisis, many have inquired about how they can help. If you are in a position to do so, I ask that you consider supporting the Tide Together Student Support Fund. This fund will play an important role in addressing the needs of our students in the days ahead as they require assistance with housing, technology, travel and other necessities. Your gift to the Tide Together Student Support Fund will make a difference at this critical time.