UA president announces new fund to help students and families affected by coronavirus crisis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama president Stuart Bell emailed a letter to alumni and others Wednesday that included information about a new fund set up to help students and their families affected by the coronavirus.
Bell wrote:
As we work to support the students and families who face unique uncertainties due to this public health crisis, many have inquired about how they can help. If you are in a position to do so, I ask that you consider supporting the Tide Together Student Support Fund. This fund will play an important role in addressing the needs of our students in the days ahead as they require assistance with housing, technology, travel and other necessities. Your gift to the Tide Together Student Support Fund will make a difference at this critical time.
A rich and active campus life is a great joy of my professional calling and a joy of so many of our faculty and staff. This year, even more than others, we look forward to the eventual return of students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and supporters to our beautiful campus. I thank you for your consideration and am confident that with your help and support, UA will continue to make legendary impacts on our state, nation and the world.
Roll Tide!
Stuart R. Bell President
