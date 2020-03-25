Tuscaloosa and Northport police increase patrolling to enforce crowd control

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In West Alabama, both Tuscaloosa and Northport Police Departments are cracking down on any large group gatherings in the city by being proactive.
Tuscaloosa and Northport officers have increased patrolling in public places to be on the lookout for big groups loitering or gathering together.
Tuscaloosa police said they have a number of officers placed in specific areas keeping an eye on parks in the city limits to make sure groups of 25 or more don’t gather.
No one has been arrested or fined because of the issue. “As soon as people, more people realize this is the new norm, that this is the fact of life and that we just have to do these things to ensure their safety, as well as their family and officers as well. And that they’re going to have to comply. So far our citizens have been complying," said Lt. Teena Richardson with Tuscaloosa police.
Northport police also said they’ve seen no problems with large crowd public gatherings as of yet and they hope it stays that way.
