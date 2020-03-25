Tips, thoughts & strategies for managing life during a pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Things are not easy right now. We’re living in an unprecedented time when the coronavirus pandemic is affecting most aspects of our lives.
It’s natural to have fears and anxiety coupled with the day-by-day, week-by-week and month-by-month uncertainties that we all face. But how should you go about dealing with those fears?
Fortunately clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow has composed an in-depth resource to help you face those challenges.
Dr. Klapow, who is also a behavioral scientist, performance coach, psychological correspondent and adjust associate professor of public health, has loaded the page with videos and other resources to help your daily life. Topics include:
- Managing the anxiety of COVID-19
- How to adjust to the new “abnormal”
- How to talk to your child about coronavirus fears
- What your pets need from you
You can view all of Dr. Klapow’s content and more by clicking here.
