Walker Co. man agrees to plead guilty in death of his girlfriend

Michael Bolin was charged in the death of his girlfriend.
Michael Bolin was charged in the death of his girlfriend.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County man agreed to plead guilty in the 2020 death of his girlfriend, according to circuit court records.

Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office said Stacey Hogan died from blunt force trauma in 2020.

Prosecutors said Hogan was found unresponsive inside her home off Highway 269 in the Parrish area.

Michael Bolin was charged in the case.

According to court records Bolin agreed to enter a guilty plea and prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 20 years in prison. A box was also checked on the paperwork that said credit will be given for time served since March 25, 2020.

Deputies say an investigation led them to believe that Hogan and Bolin had a fight the night before she was killed.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

