Person injured from fall at Peavine Falls, rescued by helicopter

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is in stable condition after falling at Peavine Falls at Oak Mountain State Park.
Mike Reid, Pelham Fire Department’s Deputy Chief, said the hike fell at the bottom of the Falls and suffered some injuries.
Pelham Fire Department called the Alabama State Troopers to get help rescuing the person.
We were sent incredible video of the rescue.
Reid says normally these rescues can take 90 minutes just to set up a way to get people out of the Falls and then firefighters have a far hike to get the person to safety. So on days when it’s clear, they can use the state trooper helicopter to help. Reid says this chopper rescue is much easier on patients and first responders.
The person is stable and was taken to a hospital.
Pelham firefighters say they perform about 3-5 rescues a year from Peavine Falls.
When asked whether there has been an increase in people enjoying Oak Mountain since the coronavirus situation, Reid said firefighters were surprised to see so many people at Oak Mountain Wednesday, saying he definitely has seen an increase in people these days.
