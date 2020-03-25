MasterBrands Cabinets in Talladega closes after employee makes contact with COVID-19 patient

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - MasterBrand Cabinets, housed in the former Bemiston Mills in Talladega, stopped production Wednesday and sent workers home after an employee disclosed having contact with a COVID-19 patient.
A statement from the plant's owner, Fortune Brands Home & Security, says the employee was sent home to self-quarantine, and the rest of the workers were sent home to await further instruction.
The plant is being cleaned and disinfected and is expected to reopen tomorrow.
The statement says there are no COVID-19 cases among the plant employees, and the worker who had contact has not shown any symptoms.
The following is the statement from Fortune Brands Home & Security:
“The health and wellbeing of all our Fortune Brands associates and the communities in which we live and work is our top priority, and we’ve been implementing enhanced safety protocols—including deep cleaning and disinfecting work spaces—at all of our facilities to help prevent the spread of viral infections.
At this time, we have no reported cases of COVID-19 infections at our Talladega facility.
We did have an employee, who was not exhibiting symptoms of being ill, come forward today with concerns they may have come in contact with someone suspected of having the virus.
Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately sent the employee home to self-quarantine, the rest of the employees have returned to their homes to await further instruction, and we have brought in a third party to deep clean and disinfect the building. We expect to resume normal operations tomorrow.
We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the stringent safety measures we’ve put in place to combat the disease and to protect our employees and the communities in which we live and work.”
