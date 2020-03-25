Is it safe to handle mail during COVID-19 outbreak?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mail and packages continue to be delivered. but are they safe to touch?
According to the CDC, there’s no evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted by packages or paper. So, as of Tuesday night, whether rain, sleet or snow the mail continues to be delivered.
As we learn more and more about Covid-19, according to health professionals the virus can survive on a number of objects and in the air for certain periods of time.
We asked Dr. Karen Landers with the state department of health, what makes the mail any different?
“I think if we look at survivability of a virus on any surface, obviously something like cardboard, or paper, you consider the temperature, the humidity, etc. All of these factors play into the viruses survivability. But more important, I think if people are concerned about handling packages or mail, it’s reasonable that after you handle your mail or packages, wash your hands,” ADPH Medical officer Dr. Karen Landers said.
According to a USPS spokesperson, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases among postal workers in Alabama at the time this article was written.
