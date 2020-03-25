FIRST ALERT: Enjoy several days of dry and warm weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a very stormy evening across North and Central Alabama yesterday. A cold front has moved through our area overnight and we are trending drier. Rain is moving out and we should see some sunshine by this morning and especially into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are in the 60s with some spots to the north cooling into the upper 50s. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid 70s. Expect northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. It should be a beautiful spring day across Central Alabama. I highly recommend going outside and getting some fresh air if you can. Rain from yesterday should have temporarily lowered our pollen levels.
FIRST ALERT: If you have to be out tomorrow morning, you might need a light jacket. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 50s. It should feel refreshing. The good news about Thursday is that we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s. High temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees above average. A few locations could tie or break record highs Thursday or Friday. I fully expect pollen to be in full force tomorrow and especially on Friday. Tree pollen will likely remain high as we approach the weekend.
WARMTH CONTINUES INTO SATURDAY: Friday will likely be our warmest day of the week with many locations warming up into the mid-80s. Overnight lows will remain mild in the lower 60s. We should remain dry Friday with clouds slowly increasing across Central Alabama. We could be approaching record high temperatures in some locations. Birmingham’s record high for March 27th is 89°F. I doubt we will get that warm, but highs around 85°-87° seem possible. With clouds rolling in, temperatures could be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next weather maker will likely move into our area late Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Models are showing a powerful system developing out west. I expect strong and severe storms to develop in parts of the Plains as an area of low pressure moves into the Midwest. A trailing cold front will likely move into our area late Saturday evening giving us a chance for scattered showers and storms. With a dynamic system moving in, I can’t rule out the possibility of strong and severe storms. The greatest chance for strong storms will likely remain out west for parts of Mississippi. Instability, or fuel needed for thunderstorm development, could be questionable as it moves into our area during the overnight hours. There’s still plenty of time to figure out the exact timing and intensity of this system. We just want to give everyone a heads up that there is some potential for strong storms during this time frame.
NEXT WEEK: Once rain moves out Sunday morning, we will likely see a dry Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s. Next week is looking unsettled as an area of low pressure could develop across the Southeast. Rain and storms will become likely Tuesday and Wednesday. There could also be a threat for strong and severe storms with this system too. It is spring after all, so seeing rounds of strong storms is not unusual for us. Models are hinting at cooler air a week from today with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Some of the long range models are even hinting at lows in the 30s by next Friday morning. The forecast remains far out and things could easily change. I still recommend waiting on planting your garden until after Easter. We usually experience a cold snap in early April.
