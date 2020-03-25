FIRST ALERT: Enjoy several days of dry and warm weather

NEXT WEEK: Once rain moves out Sunday morning, we will likely see a dry Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s. Next week is looking unsettled as an area of low pressure could develop across the Southeast. Rain and storms will become likely Tuesday and Wednesday. There could also be a threat for strong and severe storms with this system too. It is spring after all, so seeing rounds of strong storms is not unusual for us. Models are hinting at cooler air a week from today with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Some of the long range models are even hinting at lows in the 30s by next Friday morning. The forecast remains far out and things could easily change. I still recommend waiting on planting your garden until after Easter. We usually experience a cold snap in early April.