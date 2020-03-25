Evans Meats & Seafood opens to public

Evans Meats and Seafood, located off Finley Boulevard, is a local distributor that sells their meat products to more than 75 local restaurants and several local grocery stores. With the new COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants aren’t buying as much meat and there is a lack of meat at local grocery stores. In response Evans Meats & Seafood has temporarily opened a drive-thru for the public. Customers can simply go to their website, www.evansmeats.com, place an order, and can pick it up between 10am and 3pm Monday through Friday.