Evans Meats & Seafood opens to public

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you having trouble finding meat at your local grocery store? For the first time ever, Evans Meats and Seafood is opening its freezer and selling their premium cuts of meat and fish to the public.
Evans Meats and Seafood, located off Finley Boulevard, is a local distributor that sells their meat products to more than 75 local restaurants and several local grocery stores. With the new COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants aren’t buying as much meat and there is a lack of meat at local grocery stores. In response Evans Meats & Seafood has temporarily opened a drive-thru for the public. Customers can simply go to their website, www.evansmeats.com, place an order, and can pick it up between 10am and 3pm Monday through Friday.
"If our customers aren’t operating, we’re not able to operate under normal circumstances so this curbside market was born out of necessity. So in the meantime, we are just trying to make the best out of the situation. It’s amazing to see the whole community come out and support local businesses of all kinds, " said Brian McMillian with Evans Meats & Seafood.
Evans Meats and Seafood does not accept cash orders. They prefer everything be ordered online with a credit/debit card to prevent employees and customers touching money back and forth. McMillian also said they have plans on opening another drive-thru location on Highway 280 in the near future.
