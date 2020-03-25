Donation site in Jefferson County for Personal Protective Equipment

The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) and the Jefferson County Healthcare Coalition in conjunction with Christian Service Mission and the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are appealing to community organizations, corporations, universities, healthcare providers, etc. that have closed or restricted their operations temporarily to donate much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in order to save lives in the fight against coronavirus/COVID-19. Please contact the Coordination Center at (205) 254-2550 Monday – Friday from 10am to 2pm for questions regarding donations.