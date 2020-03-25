Donation site in Jefferson County for Personal Protective Equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County agencies are working together to collect PPEs or Personal Protective Equipment to help those who will need it during the coronavirus crisis.
This is the information posted on the Jefferson County Department of Health website and what donations they are looking for:
The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) and the Jefferson County Healthcare Coalition in conjunction with Christian Service Mission and the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are appealing to community organizations, corporations, universities, healthcare providers, etc. that have closed or restricted their operations temporarily to donate much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in order to save lives in the fight against coronavirus/COVID-19. Please contact the Coordination Center at (205) 254-2550 Monday – Friday from 10am to 2pm for questions regarding donations.
The following items will be considered for donations:
- N95 Masks
- Surgical Masks
- Isolation Gowns
- Gloves
- Face Shields
- Sterile Specimen Collection Swabs
Drop-off locations and hours include:
Christian Service Mission Warehouse 3600 3rd Avenue S – Birmingham, AL 35222 Monday – Thursday 9am to 3pm Friday 9am to 12pm (noon)
*Please note that only new, unopened packages and supplies will be accepted. The supplies must also be within date and not damaged.
