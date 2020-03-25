Childcare options available to essential employees in West Alabama

(WBRC) - West Alabama Works, the Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA of Tuscaloosa are partnering to offer childcare to essential employees..
“When we realized that not all essential employees had access to childcare, we knew we had to create a solution to help these crucial workers during this time,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones.
YMCA Tuscaloosa and Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama will be open from 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Childcare will be provided for kids ages 6-14 Monday through Friday.
Children will take part in programs that help them remain academically engaged, reinforce leadership skills, create fun projects that promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and exciting recreational activities.
Both organizations are committed to following COVID-19 safety protocols as established by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC.
There are limited spots available at these locations, so contact them as soon as possible if you’re interested.
For employees with children ages 0-5, Little Peoples Child Care Center and Capstone Child Development Center are available. The pre-admission form can be downloaded by clicking here.
Contact Information for Childcare Providers:
Little Peoples Child Care Center: 205-345-2930
Capstone Child Development Center: 205-556-9041
YMCA Tuscaloosa – 205-345-9622
Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama – 205-553-3838
