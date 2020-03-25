Birmingham City Council passes more than $1 million emergency fund for small businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders have passed an emergency funding plan for small businesses amid the coronavirus crisis.
The vote to approve $1.2 million passed Wednesday morning.
The small business emergency loan fund, or BhamStrong Fund, is designed to provide zero-interest, 180-day loans to small businesses (less than 50 employees) of no more than $25,000 (with an average loan size of $10,000) to prevent staff reductions and offset losses related to COVID-19.
BhamStrong is also designed to include funds from philanthropic and corporate entities.
The stimulus package is designed to make sure small businesses can survive the crisis. The link to apply for the loans can be found here.
There was some heated discussion based on nonprofit funding. Right now, councilors say they are following federal guidelines, but nonprofit funding could be part of a later stimulus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.