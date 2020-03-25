AT&T to pay front-line employees 20% more

By WBRC Staff | March 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 12:57 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AT&T announced starting Wednesday, March 25, front-line employees are getting a raise until further notice.

AT&T said as a communications company, they are dedicated to keeping essential services running – and keeping first responders and consumers connected.

To show appreciation for their front-line employees, AT&T will pay a 20% bonus above the regular hourly base rate of pay to union employees, whether they are working from home or at their regular job location.

This bonus will be included in their regular rate-of-pay for purposes of calculating overtime rates.

