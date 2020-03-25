Absolutely Alabama: Black Belt Bird Dogs

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WBRC) - Because lots of us have been forced to stay at home these days, everyone is utilizing social media more. Lots of the stay-at-home time also means more time with our pets.
With that in mind, Black Belt Adventures is sponsoring a contest for people to submit pictures of their favorite pooch, but not just any dog will do. They’re asking for pictures of your favorite bird dog.
So tonight we take you to The Bird Dog Capital of The World - Unions Springs, where the competition and the canines are Absolutely Alabama.
