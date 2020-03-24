Tennessee man killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tennessee man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County.
The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Gary Roberts. He was from Brentwood. State Troopers say Roberts was killed Monday when the 2020 Land Rover Discovery he was driving hit a 2019 International Tractor Trailer.
Roberts died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. on I-59 near the 50 mile-marker, 10 miles north of Eutaw City Limits.
