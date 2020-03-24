Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 18-year-old

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old.
Kaylah Amari Washington was reported missing Monday. She was last seen in the Chelsea area.
Washington is described as 5′7″ and weighs 260 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities do not believe she is in any danger.
Anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts should call Investigator Matt Smith at (205) 670-6255 or msmith@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.
