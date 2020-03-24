Samford University moves to online instruction for the rest of spring semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford University will extend online instruction for classes through the end of the spring semester. Students will no longer report to campus for instruction this semester.
The move follows several universities across Alabama in an effort to stop the spread of the coronaviurs.
This is part of the message posted on the University’s website.
Spring 2020 Classes: Online instruction for classes, which began on March 16, will be extended through the end of the spring semester. There will be no further on-campus instruction. We remain committed to providing a dynamic virtual learning environment and appreciate the resilience of our students and faculty during this transition. The Provost has organized a committee consisting of students, faculty and administration that is developing a policy for academic grading and pass-fail options. You will receive an email on Wednesday, March 25 updating you on the decisions of this committee.
Cancellation of Spring Events: Athletic activities and other on-campus events are canceled for the remainder of the semester. Although it appears unlikely that on-campus spring commencement ceremonies will be held as currently scheduled, we will postpone a final decision regarding that matter for a few more days. We are actively exploring a number of alternative means of recognizing the significant accomplishments of our graduates. We are committed to celebrating the class of May 2020 with an in-person commencement ceremony and will provide additional details as they become available.
Summer Study Abroad: All university study abroad travel scheduled to depart now until June 25, 2020 is canceled.
Undergraduate Convocation: updated information regarding undergraduate convocation credits is available on the university’s convocation webpage.
We are deeply saddened by this situation, especially as it relates to the experience for the class of 2020 who are finishing their time as Samford students in this unprecedented manner. While making these decisions is extremely difficult, the health and safety of our Samford community is our top priority. It is also important that we do our part for the health and safety of our broader community, state and country. We hope that by taking these actions now you can begin planning for the remainder of your semester.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.