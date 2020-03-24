Samford University moves to online instruction for the rest of spring semester

We are deeply saddened by this situation, especially as it relates to the experience for the class of 2020 who are finishing their time as Samford students in this unprecedented manner. While making these decisions is extremely difficult, the health and safety of our Samford community is our top priority. It is also important that we do our part for the health and safety of our broader community, state and country. We hope that by taking these actions now you can begin planning for the remainder of your semester.