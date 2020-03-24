Pharmacies facing shortages on some popular brands, generic available for now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lots of pharmacy shelves are practically empty with popular brand names like Tylenol or Delsym.
But we’re on your side speaking with a local pharmacy about shortages they’re facing and what they recommend if you can’t find what you need.
Liberty Pharmacy says this is probably the busiest they’ve ever been.
And their biggest challenge is meeting demand as more people are looking for drugs like Tylenol or even cold and allergy medication.
Right now, they say it’s hard to order those popular brand name drugs.
For example, they’re out of Tylenol. But, the good news: they still have generic versions. Same drug, different name.
And with allergy season ramping up, if you can’t find your go-to brand name medication, they say to call your doctor and find out which alternatives you can use.
“It seems like a different world we’re living in right now. Last Monday was one for the books, just a completely work day for sure. Between questions, and drive thru, and then we ended up having to lock our front doors. Not out of fear, but to keep our staff safe,” said Liberty Pharmacy Pharmacist in charge Kacey Todd.
Right now, Liberty Pharmacy is drive thru only, and they’re making some deliveries.
Todd says it’s important, if you’re running low on your medication, don’t wait until the last minute to call in.
And they stress: only get the medicine that you need.
