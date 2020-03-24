Northport business owner donates masks to officers and is selling to others

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is recommending everyone stay home unless it is necessary you leave your home. But in those times, what are some ways you can protect yourself and your health?
One easy solution is Polypropylene masks.
Christine Grace, who owns Everyday Rustics, said she wants people to have access to her Polypropylene masks known as “oly-fun” fabric.
These masks are different than traditional cloth masks because this material creates some sort of protection from sneeze and cough droplets because it’s water resistant and filters the air coming in.
Grace said these masks are great for families who have at-risk loved ones or family with compromised immune systems, like she said her husband has.
She recently donated dozens of masks to Northport police officers and is working to get other first responders and medical professionals in Northport some, for free too.
“A lot of people, when I first started this campaign, they were like, ‘Those masks are only good for making sure you don’t touch your nose and mouth.’ Well, no, it’s good for keeping those droplets away from your repository system, because that’s what’s causing the spread,” said Grace.
To clarify, these are not the N95 masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed by medical staff. But Grace said these masks will also offer some protection for everyday people.
The reusable, washable masks are available to anyone for $10 each. Some are available in kid-friendly designs too.
You contact Grace via Facebook if you’re interested in having any masks made.
