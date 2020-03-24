Local QVC type videos suggested for struggling Vestavia and Mountain Brook businesses

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A local home shopping network of sorts could be coming for small businesses in Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook.
The owner of the Pet Vet Animal Hospital is asking business owners impacted by coronavirus concerns to come together and create QVC-type YouTube videos to promote their businesses.
As we’ve been reporting, restaurants and other retail shops around the area are on the brink of closing. Mike Mahaffey says he wants to do something to help everyone navigate during this tough economic time especially for his employees’ sake.
“I’ve got 15 families that we support and sometimes I have some sleepless nights especially lately wondering where this is all going to go and how am I going to keep everyone safe," Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey is also asking for Vestavia and Mountain Brook leaders to help them with this effort. He says small businesses need to be supported now more than ever.
