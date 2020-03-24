Hoover’s Aldridge Gardens opens for social-distancing strolls

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a beautiful place where you can enjoy the budding springtime flowers and fresh air while still maintaining a 6-foot distance from other people, Hoover’s Aldridge Gardens is once again an option.
Beginning on Tuesday, March 24, Aldridge Gardens will reopen its grounds to the public from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to the City of Hoover.
However, the restrooms and offices will stay closed, and all events are canceled through April 30.
“We hope that the beauty and walking trails of the Gardens will provide many with a peaceful and relaxing destination during this time,” Aldridge Gardens posted on their Facebook page.
The gardens closed to the public on March 19 due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Anyone with questions for the Gardens officials can call the office at 205-682-8019 and staff members will be regularly checking the voicemail.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.