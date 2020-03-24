French city cheers for hospital workers in solidarity against COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every night since Saturday, people in the small French city of Perpignan [Per-pin-nyon] open their windows to cheer for the medical workers who are fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
At precisely 8 p.m., the French homebound residents lean out of their windows to yell, cheer, whistle, bang pots and pans, and join the roaring WWII-era air raid sirens for five minutes in a loud show of solidarity meant to encourage first responders and medical workers on the front lines.
Perpignan’s mayor instituted a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, after the fifth person in the city of 100,000 died from the coronavirus. There is only one hospital in the city, which is near the Spanish-French border.
Americans and former Alabama residents Brenda and Lawrence Cox are studying French in Perpignon and recorded the cheers from their open window.
“You forget that there’s a whole community out here, but when you’re cheering together, it feels good. I cried the first night,” Brenda Cox said.
Lawrence Cox described the scene as heartwarming.
“There’s a huge amount of noise for about five minutes, all to honor first responders and medical people. It’s a spirit of solidarity, or as the French would probably say, ‘fraternite’. It feels like we’re in a movie,” he said.
