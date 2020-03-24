Free resource available to help students with homework, people looking for jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a free online resource for Alabamians to help reduce some of your stress if you’re a parent with students at home from school, or if you’re out of a job because of COVID-19.
It’s called HomeworkAlabama.org.
You go the website and you’ll quickly see just how many free resources you and your kids can use while quarantined—and anytime.
Once you go to the website, you’ll see a list of different modules.
Students ages K-12 can get help with homework by setting up live sessions with tutors (audio only).
There’s also a writing lab where you can send in essays that may need some tweaking. That’s available 24/7 with 12 hour turnarounds.
And if you do find yourself out of a job, you can access Career Alabama, which will help you search for open positions, and it walks you through cover letters and resumes.
And parents-- no more stressing about working from home and becoming a temporary educator.
Dr. Nancy Pack, Director of the Alabama Public Library Service, said, “It relieves them from the stress basically. You have a reliable source and you have trained people who are experts in the area and it’s almost as if they were sitting in the school situation and learning from a teacher. But it’s online.”
