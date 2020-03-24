FIRST ALERT: Potential to see severe storms Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. We are starting the morning with widespread cloud cover with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With high humidity and light winds in place, we can’t rule out the possibility for patchy fog in some locations. We are watching a warm front across Central Alabama that will move northwards this morning into Tennessee. It is helping to produce widely scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms this morning. By noon, most of the rain will be in far north Alabama and into Tennessee. We will likely see a little sunshine with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. You have a time frame of 12-4 p.m. to walk the dog or get some yard work out of the way before rain moves in. By this evening, we are expecting scattered storms to develop in Mississippi and push into northwest Alabama around 4-5 p.m. Storms that form this evening could become strong and severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible this evening.
SEVERE THREATS THIS EVENING: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk for the northern third of Alabama. Areas along and north of I-20 will have the greatest potential to see strong and severe storms. The threat for severe weather drops significantly south of I-20 as the storm coverage will likely remain limited. All modes of severe weather are possible this evening including damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Timing for these storms will likely be around 4 p.m. in far west Alabama and it should all come to an end around 10-11 p.m. in far east Alabama.
WHAT TO DO: Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this evening in case they are issued. Have a plan on where you will go if severe weather is moving into your area. Finally, call ahead to see if storm shelters are open in your county.
Finally, we encourage everyone to read this statement regarding COVID-19 and taking shelter in severe weather. It is a statement from the National Weather Service and the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can read the statement by clicking here.
BIG WARM-UP: Once storms move out of here, we will get to enjoy a three day stretch of dry and unusually warm weather. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s tonight. We will see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid 80s. Areas south of I-20 could even see high temperatures flirt near the upper 80s! If you want a taste of summer, you’ll get that in a few days (minus the humidity).
STORMS MOVE IN SATURDAY: Another strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Saturday evening. Both models are showing our best chance for showers and storms after 5 p.m. and continuing into Saturday night. We will have to watch out for the possibility for strong and severe storms during this time frame. It remains too early to know the exact impacts this system could bring to our area. We will continue to fine tune this forecast over the next couple of days.
COOL FINISH TO MARCH: The latest model runs are showing cooler air moving into Central Alabama early next week. We could see highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. We will introduce small rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Models are showing high uncertainty for next week, so expect the forecasts to change a good bit over the next couple of days if you happen to look at an extended forecast.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. It will alert you if a warning is issued.
