FIRST ALERT: Potential to see severe storms Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. We are starting the morning with widespread cloud cover with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With high humidity and light winds in place, we can’t rule out the possibility for patchy fog in some locations. We are watching a warm front across Central Alabama that will move northwards this morning into Tennessee. It is helping to produce widely scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms this morning. By noon, most of the rain will be in far north Alabama and into Tennessee. We will likely see a little sunshine with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. You have a time frame of 12-4 p.m. to walk the dog or get some yard work out of the way before rain moves in. By this evening, we are expecting scattered storms to develop in Mississippi and push into northwest Alabama around 4-5 p.m. Storms that form this evening could become strong and severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible this evening.