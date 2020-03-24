Family changes with the times to celebrate birth of a new baby

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family set up a tailgate in the parking lot of a Birmingham hospital to welcome a new baby girl to their family.
Amber Causey took pictures from the 6th floor of the North Tower at St. Vincent’s Hospital. The Walker family set up a tailgate complete with a cake and antibacterial wipes to celebrate their new addition.
Right now this is the closest the family can get to baby Madison “Maddie” Leigh Walker because of the visitor restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
We know families everywhere have had to make big changes when it comes to loved ones in the hospital, even welcoming new babies.
Congratulations to the Walker Family!
