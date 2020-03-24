Community foodbank gets $40K Publix donation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is among several food banks across seven southeastern states that will get a portion of a $1 million donation from Publix Super Market Charities.
Publix said the money will go to Feeding America member food banks as a way of fighting hunger in communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will get $40,000 while three other food banks across the state will divide an additional $80,000. Those include Montgomery Area Food Bank ($20,000), Feeding the Gulf Coast in Theodore ($40,000), and the Food Bank of North Alabama in Huntsville ($20,000).
“I want to thank Publix Super Markets Charities for this generous donation,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “During these unprecedented times that have affected nearly every aspect of our day-to-day lives, many people may not know where their next meal is coming from."
Feeding America is a network of over 200 food banks that make up the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.
Publix recently announced it will hire thousands of new employees to meet customer demands from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of its stores in the Montgomery area have also donated produce to the Montgomery Zoo to keep it from being wasted.
