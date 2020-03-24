Cherokee Co. deputies to make food and prescription runs for elderly

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County deputies are helping some of the county’s older citizens.
At a news conference by the county’s EMA to update the efforts to combat COVID-19, Sheriff Jeff Shaver announced that beginning Tuesday, his deputies will make grocery runs and pharmacy runs for the elderly.
Shaver is following CDC guidelines suggesting elderly people with pre-existing conditions are among the most at risk from the novel coronavirus.
Shaver says the orders must be prepaid, and how quickly items can be delivered is determined by who is available.
“Please keep in mind that the amount of people that we're able to service, will be based upon our call volume. But we want to offer this service to you to try to help you through this time,” Shaver said.
Shaver says those who need the service can contact the office’s main number, (256) 927-3375 or contact the office through its Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.