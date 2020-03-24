Birmingham’s mayor proposes ordinance to shelter in place during coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed a Shelter in Place ordinance to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The city council will vote on the ordinance on Tuesday, March 24, at 4:00 p.m.
The ordinance would set a 24-hour curfew from March 24 to April 3, 2020. During the curfew, everyone in Birmingham would be asked to remain in their homes expect as listed in the ordinance.
Dr. Sarah Nafziger, Co-Chair, UAB’s Emergency Management Committee, said the hospital has treated an influx of Covid-19 patients over the last few days and she said cases will continue to rise at a high rate.
Mayor Woodfin said, “I am more than confident that if we take these measures now we can more than recover from the COVID-19 health crisis.” I’m asking you to remain apart so we can come back together stronger than ever.”
When asked about the curfew and enforcing it through law enforcement, Rick Journey, Director of Communication said, “Our intent isn’t to arrest people or put them in jail. We have to balance that and make sure people are complying with the law and the health department.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.