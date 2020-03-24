Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship on hold

“Birmingham City Schools continues to celebrate the partnership and opportunities that have been made available to all of our scholars during their apprenticeship experiences with the Birmingham Promise. None of us could have anticipated the current season that we are in where we’ve had to bring many of our instructional and career-based partnerships and practices to a brief pause. While we understand that all of us are at a temporary pause, it is important to encourage and remind all of our scholars that we will continue to support their efforts both while in Birmingham City Schools and beyond. We recognize that we have to be creative while also being patient. To our class of 2020 scholars, it is important to note that the only part of the Promise that has been suspended is the apprenticeship. The scholarship component is still in action. In partnership with all those involved, we will continue to work to create successful pathways for our scholars. Please remain encouraged and proud of your accomplishments to date. We are proud of each of you and will continue to keep everyone informed on the next steps for the class of 2020 and all of our scholars.”