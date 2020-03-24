Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship on hold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a game changer for Birmingham High School seniors, but coronavirus has put parts of the Birmingham Promise on hold.
Over the past several weeks, nearly 100 students have been getting job training from over 60 local employers which is a part of the Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship program. The students are also getting paid $15 an hour while receiving high school credit, but coronavirus concerns have put the program on hold at least temporarily.
The city says the current program will be accessed based on decisions made at the state level about the remainder of the academic year.
Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says none of this could have anticipated and that the district will continue supporting students taking part in the program and beyond.
We received this statement from Herring about the Birmingham Promise program:
“Birmingham City Schools continues to celebrate the partnership and opportunities that have been made available to all of our scholars during their apprenticeship experiences with the Birmingham Promise. None of us could have anticipated the current season that we are in where we’ve had to bring many of our instructional and career-based partnerships and practices to a brief pause. While we understand that all of us are at a temporary pause, it is important to encourage and remind all of our scholars that we will continue to support their efforts both while in Birmingham City Schools and beyond. We recognize that we have to be creative while also being patient. To our class of 2020 scholars, it is important to note that the only part of the Promise that has been suspended is the apprenticeship. The scholarship component is still in action. In partnership with all those involved, we will continue to work to create successful pathways for our scholars. Please remain encouraged and proud of your accomplishments to date. We are proud of each of you and will continue to keep everyone informed on the next steps for the class of 2020 and all of our scholars.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.