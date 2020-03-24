ALSDE employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education confirms one of their employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.
ALSDE was notified Monday night that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Michael Sibley, director of communications.
Sibley says the area where the employee works and the adjacent hallways have been closed for deep cleaning. Contrary to reports, the floor where the employee works has not been shut down.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to notify the public when cases are confirmed across the state. As of Monday night, the department had confirmed 196 cases.
It is not clear if this confirmed case was included in Monday’s total.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.