Alabama Power Foundation, ABC Trust pledge $1 million to support coronavirus relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Power Foundation and the ABC Trust have pledged $1 million to support relief efforts to communities throughout the state affected by coronavirus.
The foundation is reallocating funds to provide help to organizations with a 501-C status, including churches, that are providing community relief programs.
The foundation is also working with the Alabama Workforce Council to help displaced workers.
To get more information on the Alabama Power Foundation click on this link.
