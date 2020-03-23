Virus fears, isolation can trigger anxiety; Here are some tips on how to cope

View this post on Instagram

RELATING TO YOUR PARTNER WHEN STUCK AT HOME. . Thank you for your questions during the live yesterday and today about how to relate to one another during #socialdistancing. Many of you asked about what we can expect in our relationships and what to do, so I put together some helpful things to know and tips on what you can do. . Your relationship is the same as it was before it felt like the world would never be the same again. It’s just heightened. If you shut down when you’re distressed, that will be your same protective strategy now and if you got upset and protested disconnection before, that will be you move now. They’ll be heightened and trickier because this is crisis and possibly trauma. . The same ways we find connection when we’re not in crisis are the same ways we find connection in the middle of crisis, but heightened. We name how we’re feeling. Talk about the fear and anxiety. Your expectations and schedules. Working from home and juggling kids and dogs and food and stress. . Ask for what you need. Let your partner know if you can’t help them just yet because of your own fear. That’s okay. More space will come. . We will all need more care. More reassurance. More holding. More love. More understanding. More empathy. More connection. That helps soothe use and give us hope and a sense of belonging. We shift to a ventral cabal state in our nervous system - the calm, safe space - when we feel accepted and connected. . Play and creativity are essential right now for the health of our relationships. It releases stress, helps us imagine which gives us hope, helps us enjoy each other and release some of our fear and anxiety. Novelty connects us and fires up feel good chemicals in our brain. Play is huge for our human souls. . We are in this together. And we will help each other through. . If there are things that have helped you through this time, would you leave a comment below and help us out?