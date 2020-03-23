State health officer urges people to only get tested if they have symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Alabama and in Jefferson County.
Statewide the number is 196 with 79 cases in Jefferson County.
State Health Officer Scott Harris said on Monday that the coronavirus is a problem that will be with us for a while. More than likely beyond the April 6 date for the most recent health order and emergency steps.
Dr. Harris said more testing sites are coming on board across the state of Alabama. From the results they are seeing, the age range goes from two-years-old to 97-years-old. 53% percent are male.
Dr Harris again urged people to only seek testing if they have any of the symptoms like fever or a cough. He admits having people seek testing who don’t have any symptoms will be put a strain on their resources.
“Testing continues to be a concern for us. We have met with a number of groups who can provide additional capacity for testing at out academic organizations. We are increasing those numbers of the tests we can perform,” Harris said.
Of that number identified, Harris said a small group is being hospitalized.
“We are still collecting information on hospitalization. Six or seven percent have been hospitalized. They have information about patients on ventilators in ICU’s in the state as well,” Harris said.
As for those ventilators, Dr. Harris said hospital have enough at this time. There is still concerns that if the virus spreads, and possibly overwhelms hospitals, that could be a problem.
Harris says the state is in competition with other states for testing materials. That causes a problem getting them.
If you need to be tested for peace of mind use a commercial testing operation.
