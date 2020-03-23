So far no stay at home order for Jefferson County or Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some states and major cities have issued stay at home orders for people not to go out except for essential services.
If they break the order, they can be fined or face jail time. So far this has not happened in Jefferson County or Alabama.
You can still go out on the streets of Birmingham and Homewood. You can see a number of people still out there.
Of course there are the urgent needs such as food, gas and medical needs. On Monday, Jefferson County health officials and area leaders, commissioners and mayors held a conference call on the matter.
While many are are alarmed at the growing number of cases in Alabama, no stay at home order has been issued yet. This afternoon the state health officer was asked when the threat could die down.
“The question is when will we see this peak, and the answer depends on what Alabamians do. Are they willing to engage in social distancing to avoid groups of people to stay home when they are sick and do all those hygiene things we talk about? If so, we will get through this a lot sooner than later,” Harris said.
Harris said it will be a decision that the governor and legislative leaders make. Commissioner Jimmie Stephen says the commission and mayors in the county are asking people to stay at home at much as possible.
