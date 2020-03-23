Schools step up to feed kids and their families in the Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Staff at Tuscaloosa’s Central High School passed out bags of food to parents and guardians Monday.
“One of the big things about being a school is we wear many hats. And one of them is to make sure our students are getting their daily nutrition. So making sure they have an opportunity to be fed is a big deal,” Central High Principal Teresha Jones Hamilton told WBRC.
Parents appreciate the grab and go curbside food giveaway.
“I think it’s wonderful that they’re doing that. That’s good, they need something like this going on,” Tara Green added.
It’s led by a partnership between Tuscaloosa City and County schools. Kids from either school system can get breakfast or lunch to go from certain locations since schools are closed due to coronavirus.
“Our commitment in this entire community is to make sure no child goes hungry during this closure,” Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria explained on Friday.
The food is free to anyone with kids in their car 18 and under. Central High is giving away books, breakfast and lunch meals along with bags of take home pasta meals donated by Calvary Baptist Church.
Some bags come with stickers saying “You Are Loved.” But all bags are an expression of their love for the well being of these children and their families.
Curbside food giveaways by Tuscaloosa-area schools are happening at several locations from 11am to 1pm. Those locations include:
Curb Side Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch
Tuscaloosa County School System Locations
Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday
- Vance Elementary
- Brookwood Elementary
- Holt High
- Maxwell Elementary
- Taylorville Primary
- Sipsey Valley Middle
- Northside High
- Flatwoods Elementary
- Faucett-Vestavia Elementary
- Crestmont Elementary
Nutrition Ignition Mobile Sites
Monday - Friday
- 9:45 to 10:10 am - Green Village Community
- 10:40 to 11 am - Valley Hill
- 11:20 to 11:50 am - Crescent East
- 12:35 to 12:55 pm - Brown House
- 1:05 to 1:25 pm - Knoll Circle
- 2 to 2:20 pm - Chestnut Trace
- Tuscaloosa City Schools Locations
- Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday
- The Alberta School of Performing Arts
- Central High
- Woodland Forrest Elementary
- Northridge Middle
- Skyland Elementary
- Westlawn Middle
- Mobile Sites
Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday
- Buddy's Food Mart - Rice Mine Road
- Hay Court Apartments
- Rosedale Apartments
- Southview Elementary
