Restaurant employees in Mountain Brook can apply for monetary assistance
Restaurant staff. (Source: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff | March 23, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 12:22 PM

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch has funded $100K from The Welch Foundation to be designated specifically for current wait and kitchen staff pay.

The grant will provide up to $500 per current employee with a maximum of $2,000 per restaurant, according to The Welch Foundation.

“The purpose of this grant is to assist restaurant owners with retention of wait/kitchen staff during the COVID-19 crisis,” The Welch Group stated.

Below is the employee application:

Employee application. (Source: The Welch Group)

