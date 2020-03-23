Restaurant employees in Mountain Brook can apply for monetary assistance

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch has funded $100K from The Welch Foundation to be designated specifically for current wait and kitchen staff pay.
The grant will provide up to $500 per current employee with a maximum of $2,000 per restaurant, according to The Welch Foundation.
“The purpose of this grant is to assist restaurant owners with retention of wait/kitchen staff during the COVID-19 crisis,” The Welch Group stated.
Below is the employee application:
