Lunch special at Etowah County restaurant designed to ‘give back’ to the community

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of Etowah County restaurant owners want to use the COVID-19 crisis to give back to their community.
So until Wednesday, from 11-3, they're offering an 18" pizza for whatever the customer is willing to pay.
Tre Regazzi’s Italian Cafe operates locations in Glencoe and Downtown Gadsden.
But like every other restaurant in the state, they had to close their dining room. They now operate drive-thru and curbside only due to a state health order over concerns about spreading COVID-19.
"My husband and I and our three sons had gotten together, and the biggest thing is to help not only our employees but the community as well," said Toni Napper,who co-owns the business with her husband.
They’re offering an 18 inch pizza with up to three toppings for whatever you can afford to pay.
“We’ve had tremendous response. People have called me, wanting to donate so many pizzas. So if somebody comes through the drive-thru, that’ll be their pizza, you know, so. We just want to do what we can for the community. They’ve been wonderful to us,” said Napper.
A large, three topping pizza at Tre Regazzi’s will feed four to five people, and would normally cost around 18 dollars.
