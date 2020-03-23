Local musicians offer online performances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve seen several recording artists going to social media and holding live performances to entertain those at home and a musician here in Birmingham is doing the same.
Tim Tucker has been writing and performing his songs for close to 30 years. He went live on Instagram this week to perform for anyone who wanted to join in and listen. He says it was a little nerve-wracking at first, since artists tend to thrive on a live audience. Tucker also shares videos on his Facebook page of his fellow musicians doing the same thing. He says he hopes this proves the importance of music in everyday life.
“Maybe when everything hopefully gets back to some sort of normal, people will realize how important the arts are to education and stop having the arts be the first thing cut from an educational standpoint," says Tucker.
Tucker will be live on Facebook and Instagram every Wednesday night starting at 7:00 p.m.
